As schools begin the second half of the year, young people have questions about various careers, including ecology. Students may be assigned to write someone in a profession and ask a series of questions — an excellent exercise to learn about any vocation. The following information should be of particular interest to someone investigating a career as an ecologist.

Q. What training do I need to become an ecologist? What types of organizations would be most likely to hire me?

A. An ecologist “studies interactions and relationships between organisms and their environments.” Some ecologists focus on particular topics, such as wetlands ecology, soil science or behavioral ecology. Others specialize in the study of particular organisms, such as graminology (grains and grasses), ornithology (birds) or malacology (mollusks). Participation in ecological endeavors can begin in high school or even earlier. Getting a college degree with the right major increases your chances of getting some jobs. Others require a Ph.D.

Not all ecologists conduct research. Some teach; others do environmental outreach. Conservation ecologists work for various local, regional and national environmental organizations. Museum and aquarium staff are often involved in nature programs. All states and many federal programs have environmental biologists and wildlife departments. Most have internships or other opportunities to become involved in such programs. The student’s goal should be researching possibilities to find the best fit.

Q. What are the incentives for becoming a professional ecologist?

A. Ecology as a career is one most people enter because they enjoy nature, not because they seek wealth or social status. An interest in and curiosity about what makes the living components of the world work, singly and collectively, is a useful trait to have.

Q. What courses in high school or college are important for someone who wants to become an ecologist?

A. Important academic courses to take include biology, chemistry, physics, English, math, computer science and geography. Taking outdoor field trips is an added bonus.

Q. How much money do ecologists make?

A. The salary range for someone working in the field of ecology is comparable to most other standard occupations: from near poverty level to six figures. The amount varies with an individual's experience (time in the profession), field of interest and type of position. Whether you work for a university, environmental consulting firm, government agency or corporation can make a significant difference in the salary you command.

Q. What are the opportunities for professional advancement as an ecologist?

A. Your chances for advancement in the field of ecology are similar to those in other careers. Perseverance, intelligence and productivity play a role in your professional achievements. So too do politics and personalities. As with any job, luck and circumstances also play an immeasurable but real role in determining one’s success. The ecologists I know entered the profession first and foremost because they enjoy nature.

Q. What were your most favorite and least favorite times as an ecologist?

A. As a herpetologist, my favorite times have been outdoor adventures with reptiles and amphibians. Exploring new environments, looking for (and finding) rare species, developing new techniques to study plants and animals, these have been gratifying experiences for me as an ecologist. My least favorite times? Dealing with mindless paperwork and unnecessary meetings, which seem to be occupational hazards in every job.

My advice to anyone thinking about a career in ecology is to read books on nature and the environment, spend endless hours outdoors observing nature and asking questions about why different plants and animals are the way they are, and do the best you can academically while getting a broad-based education. Once you’ve gone as far as you care to in school, find out who will hire you to be an ecologist based on your level of training and area of expertise. If you can't find a paying job as an ecologist, make a living some other way and be an ecologist in your spare time. Be curious.

Whit Gibbons, professor emeritus of ecology, University of Georgia, grew up in Tuscaloosa. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama and his Ph.D. from Michigan State University. Send environmental questions to ecoviews@gmail.com.