Pascal de Caprariis of Lynn Haven points out the fallacies of climate change deniers in this pointed letter to the editor.

It is easy to deny that climate change is happening, because you don’t have to know anything about science in general, much less something about climate science. All you have to do is reject any claim made by scientists about the subject.

You don’t have to have any facts that contradict what is presented by the scientists; you just have to question the relevance or generality of their facts. It also helps if you point out that there are one or two climate scientists who agree with you about the subject, because that suggests that the profession in general does not agree that the climate is changing. Disagreement among the experts is a good point to raise, even if there really is very little disagreement. The important thing is to suggest that doubt about the consensus exists.

One more thing. It is very important not to present any facts to support your claims, because facts can be checked for validity, and someone will be able to point out that yours are either incorrect or irrelevant, so you should concentrate on disparaging the facts presented by the professional climate scientists. Most people will not notice that your comments are always negative, and that you have nothing to substitute for the facts and observations collected by the people who do this work professionally. So you get a free pass to say anything you like, regardless of how wrong or irrelevant it is.

What could be easier?

Pascal de Caprariis, Lynn Haven

