Walter Bondarchuk of Panama City says he tried to get tested for COVID-19 and had no luck.

God help us if we have a outbreak in this area, we are not near ready. Coming down, hopefully, with a cold working on the boat in the water Sunday for about 3 hours and starting to feel bad today. My wife has a weak immune system, so to be safe I thought I would get tested for the virus. What a joke.

I tried to pull testing centers up on the internet, NONE. Called the Bay County Health Department and received an answering machine message saying they were out of office, to leave a message and they will get back to you.

I explained the problem and asked her to call to let me know where I could be tested. No return call. Five hours later and I’m still waiting. I called the medical clinic and the nurse on the other end stated they knew of no one (testing) as of that time and gave me a number of the Health Department in Tallahassee. I waited on the line over a hour, no answer. I don't think I have it, but I’m limiting my exposure to others and will see what the next few days will bring until I can hopefully find a test site or become ill.

I don't know if it is because this area does not want to know and scare off the tourist or what. However, if we have an outbreak and it is going to hit this area already devastated by Hurricane Michael even harder, I can’t believe Third World countries are more prepared than we are. If you think I am exaggerating, try to obtain the information yourself.

Walter Bondarchuk, Panama City Beach