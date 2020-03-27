The inevitable has happened.

People in Alabama have died from and Etowah County has its first legitimately confirmed (not social media rumored) cases of COVID-19.

You had to be really naive to believe we'd never have to use those words. But now that we have, let's all take a deep breath and assess the situation.

The first fatality occurred not too far up the road in Jackson County. According to the county commission there, it was a part-time courthouse employee. Later, media reports indicated the person had an underlying health condition, one of the key risk factors for the coronavirus.

The counties directly adjoining Etowah all have cases, too – Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Marshall, St. Clair and on Thursday, DeKalb filled in that particular grid.

So it's here and encircling us.

Perhaps reality will, once and for all, end the jabber that this is a hoax designed to achieve a specific political end, fueled by the push of “fake news” from a hyperventilating media. (It won't surprise you to know we abhor that term, which pretty much has come to mean something that a particular individual among the 331 million or so individuals in this country disagrees with.)

Perhaps the fact that there actually have been deaths – reports of other fatalities followed on Thursday – and the cases in Alabama continue on an ominously upward trend will end the jabber that COVID-19 is a glorified cold and not much worse than the flu.

It actually doesn't make most of those who come down with it critically ill. We hope and pray that is the case for the local patients, whose names and personal situations are no business of anyone save their families and friends, and certainly not the panicked, nosy and voyeuristic types who have been burning up cyberspace since Wednesday afternoon looking for details.

However, if someone who's seen the horror stories from the places where the coronavirus is truly rampaging – seen the 3D images of damaged lungs of worst-case patients who aren't old and didn't have any underlying conditions – still isn't convinced what's going on here is a big deal and that what Americans here and elsewhere are being asked to do in the short term isn't an overreaction, we'll simply invoke comedian Ron White's signature line and move on.

Perhaps – and this is our hope – it will convince people to finally get serious about social distancing, protecting themselves (WASH YOUR HANDS, OFTEN) and only going out when they have to or need to, not when they want to.

We've nagged you.

The governor has nagged you.

The EMA has nagged you.

Mayors have nagged you.

We know people don't like to be nagged, but with so many people joining that chorus, it should be evident that we're not just doing it for our own jollies.

We're not going to get into ongoing debates about who's open and who's closed, or who's an essential business and who isn't, nor are we going to publicly shame or call out the non-compliant. Feelings may be strong there, but obsessing on such things is a distraction.

You need to be focusing on the person who looks back at you from the mirror, no one else. What people are being asked to do is a collective action. That collective action won't work unless individuals buy in.

Please buy in.