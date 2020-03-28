Fenta Weaver of Fort Walton Beach is disturbed by the lack of news about her son’s coronavirus test.

My son was tested for covid-19 Tuesday, March 17, and we have yet to get results.

I've called daily. It was travel-related and I work with the elderly so I really wanted to make sure that I wouldn't potentially pass something along to my patients.

I am deeply concerned for the lack of results and the clinic has no clue as to what happened to my son’s labs. This is disturbing.

Just giving insight on the problems locally we are dealing with.

Fenta Weaver, Fort Walton Beach