Are you working from home? Maybe corporate has shuttered the doors until the crisis ends? Are you one of the cautious among us who has decided to follow the rules and call in sick when you actually have some of the virus symptoms?

I’m not sure when quarantine became such a bad word. It’s simply a procedure to protect our neighbors by limiting the movement of those who may be contagious or ill. None the less, we are self-isolating these days. Some are social distancing by expanding their personal space, while others are staying home altogether.

Whatever the case, if you’re home bound you’re probably going a little stir crazy at this point. There are enough videos on social media to prove this theory. Just the parodies of songs extolling the virtues of toilet paper can fill the better part of an afternoon. So what else can you do to fill the time?

Home projects are not only productive, they also usually take more time than anticipated. It’s probably one of the reasons you’ve been putting some of them off for a while. Yes, I could fix that leak but it will probably take 45 minutes and the movie starts in 30 minutes. I’ll do it next week. Sound familiar? Well now’s the time to break out that “honey do list” and get those tasks out of the way. So far we’ve fixed a toilet, repaired a privacy fence (with a lot of help from some great neighbors), and weeded the garden in the back yard.

Our neighborhood has started a bear hunt. Before you call the Fish and Wildlife Commission, we’re talking about teddy bears hidden among trees, bushes, and fences that are visible from the sidewalks. Parents are encouraged to take their kids for a little exercise and let them “hunt” for the stuffed animals as they circumnavigate the streets. A cell phone pic “captures” them for all to see.

It’s a tough time for all of us. There’s plenty to complain about, but we can also fill the hours with activities that will benefit us personally and even get in some much-needed exercise. Your choice.