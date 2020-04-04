WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



Just like most News Herald employees, barring the brave folks who run our press and package the paper and deliver it, many folks are finding themselves working at home these days. Editor Mike Cazalas started off Wednesday thinking it was Thursday. We asked members of The News Herald’s Facebook Group, “Bay Watch: Join community discussions with News Herald editors,” how it was affecting them on Wednesday.

TJ Rahn: I literally bought this wall clock the other day. It has the days of the week on it.

Philip Thorne: Changes to court functions has really messed with my focus ... what day is it?

Diane Oberst Steiner: Well this is no different than being retired, every day is Saturday or maybe that's Wednesday or ...

Patty Kelly Tunnell: We just call every day Saturday️. No sense in staying confused. The problem is we might miss garbage day so we have to do a phone alert.

Angie Howell Caughlin: I used to work from home a lot before my current position and the only side effect I had was that I wanted to get out a lot more at night when doing so. Same side effect now only not able to deal with it by getting out, lol. Positive is that I'm saving money by forcing myself to stay home so there's that. Grateful to have the option to work from home nonetheless.

Laura Brown McClain: My sleep pattern is definitely affected. After 12 hours on the computer I can’t seem to turn my brain off. I guess this is why my son has a hard time sleeping.

Patti Lenske Johnson: From retirees: Welcome to our world! I do usually know when it's Wednesday and Sunday, though because of church activities.