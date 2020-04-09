A letter to the editor of March 29 expressed the logical thought that a walk on a deserted beach was safer than a visit to a grocery store. He argued that he is not a spring breaker, should not be barred from the beach, and the beach closure ordinance should be rescinded.

His points are all true, but there are other points to be considered.

One person on the beach is safer than standing in line at the market. So are two. At some point you have to say, “Yes, these (100? 500?) people on the beach are safer than if they were all in the supermarket, but not as safe as if they had stayed home.” At which person do you draw the line? Do we have, “take a number and wait your turn” admittance to the beach?

Also, you are local, but some (most) people that normally go to the beach are indeed visitors from other cities. It’s virtually certain that with thousands of such visitors some will bring the virus. They may not spread it on the beach, but perhaps would in a restaurant, or via surfaces in the hotel or rental.

The only way to keep that from happening is to keep them from coming, and that requires closing the beach.

Yes, from your specific standpoint, it’s neither fair nor reasonable. This decision was made from a different viewpoint.

Gary Carroll, Eastpoint

Regarding Alvin Peters’ editorial in Sunday’s March 29 News Herald, I have lived here for 15 years and have never heard of him.

But I am just going to go out on a limb and guess that he is a hard core Democrat. I am sure Hillary could have handled this crisis so much better!

David Landreth, Panama City