It’s time to put aside partisan political ambitions and work together with President Trump to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the novel coronavirus emerged in China, President Trump and his administration have taken extraordinary steps to protect the American people from COVID-19 and harness the power of public-private partnerships to combat the pandemic.

However, the mainstream media and liberal Democrats have taken no pause in their efforts to tear down our president, even as his early actions were credited with significantly curbing the coronavirus in the United States and saving American lives. While a global pandemic has not lessened Democrats’ zeal to slander and criticize President Trump, it’s time the American people know the facts about how the Trump Administration is fighting for them.

As the spread of coronavirus became evident throughout China and other countries, President Trump instituted a travel ban to curtail the virus’ spread into, and within, the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the travel ban put the U.S. “ahead of the curve,” adding there is “no question” there would be more U.S. cases of coronavirus if President Trump had not taken this critical step. There is no doubt, however, that had President Trump not instituted this travel ban, he would be criticized for not acting quickly enough by the very same people who initially condemned the ban.

When efforts to combat coronavirus began, 2,539 coronavirus tests were being administered daily. That number has grown exponentially, with over 125,000 tests currently being conducted daily. President Trump’s task force to deliver personal protective equipment to the American people, codenamed “Project Airbridge,” has completed 11 flights across the country, carrying 90 million items of personal protective equipment to Americans and communities in need. Several more of these flights are scheduled to deliver more than 300 million items of personal protective equipment across the country in the coming weeks.

The president has been committed to providing for easier access to coronavirus testing. Working with the Trump Administration, health insurance companies like UnitedHealth, Anthem, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield have agreed to waive co-pays for coronavirus tests. The coronavirus funding bill negotiated by the administration and signed by the president will make coronavirus testing free for all Americans, regardless of their insurance coverage. The White House is also working closely with the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency approval for promising new drugs to treat the coronavirus.

Two weeks after President Trump asked Congress to pass an $8 billion emergency funding bill, he signed the CARES Act into law, delivering much-needed assistance to Americans across the country who are struggling financially. The stimulus package provided direct financial support to the American people, billions in aid to hospitals with high emergency care demands, and billions more for small businesses and industries hit hard by the disruption of the coronavirus. The $50 billion directive for Small Business Administration has received widespread support among the American people, garnering an incredible approval rating of 71%.

While President Trump and his administration have worked to implement these historic initiatives, the American people have taken notice. A recent Washington Post/ABC News Poll recorded 51% approval among Americans in support of President Trump’s management of the coronavirus. When asked in a recent Morning Consult poll if the Trump Administration’s response was on the “right track,” Americans responded with a net positive rating. Even Democratic officials have admitted President Trump’s leadership and promptness has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on their communities. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are all on record praising the response of the federal government and the assistance of the Trump administration.

The liberal media’s response to President Trump’s leadership during our nation’s struggle against a global pandemic has been shameful, and Democratic leaders who spend their time criticizing his response instead of leading in their own communities stunt the success of our nation’s fight against COVID-19. President Trump’s swift actions against the coronavirus pandemic have helped flatten the curve, and save American lives.

The American people want their elected officials to come together and fight back against COVID-19. Great leaders from both parties have set aside their differences in the past and worked together to deliver great results for the American people during some of our country’s darkest hours. Today, President Trump needs our support. We have tools that we can use to beat this virus, and under his leadership and direction, beat it we will. It’s time to put aside partisan political ambitions and work together with President Trump to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Gaetz is a U.S. representative from the Florida 1st District.

If you would like to contact Rep. Gaetz, you can do so from this site.

