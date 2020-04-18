The coronavirus is attacking Americans’ health, our economy ‒ and our voting systems, too.

We saw it in Palm Beach County on March 17, Election Day for Florida’s presidential primary and some local elections. More than 800 poll workers, leery of contagion, called in to say they wouldn’t show up. Property managers withdrew their sites as polling locations.

On Election Day, another 600 poll workers simply never reported to work ‒ over 1,500 no-shows in all. Most of the 454 polling places were shorthanded, some opening late, to voters’ confusion and frustration.

We can’t afford a repeat of this kind of chaos in the August primary or, especially, the November general election, when President Donald Trump will be up for reelection presumably against former Vice President Joe Biden and the turnout will be heavier.

That’s why we welcome the joint action by all of Florida’s 67 county election supervisors, asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to expand vote-by-mail and early voting. In a letter dated April 7, the Florida Supervisors of Elections say they need more flexibility and authority to create alternatives to people forming long lines on Election Day.

The election chiefs want Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow counties the option to extend early voting to three weeks from two ‒ and continue early voting through Election Day, not end on the Sunday prior, as usual. Paired with that, they want the power to consolidate polling places with early-voting sites. By reducing the number of sites on Election Day ‒ but using larger facilities and for a longer time ‒ the counties would have fewer locations to deep-clean and fewer poll workers whose health to worry about.

But in this stay-at-home era of the pandemic, voting by mail will likely be more attractive than ever. So the supervisors are also asking DeSantis for the ability to canvass and tabulate mail-in ballots earlier than usual.

DeSantis hasn’t yet responded. It’s possible he’s weighing the supervisors’ level-headed good sense against the huffing of his political mentor, Trump, who suddenly doesn’t like absentee voting despite having recently voted by mail himself.

Does election fraud exist with absentee ballots? Sure, here and there political operatives will collect bunches of ballots from naive groups of people such as seniors in a nursing home. Small-time stuff, usually. But even that should diminish now that ballots come with postage prepaid.

As experts at the Brennan Center for Justice have concluded: “Mail ballot fraud is incredibly rare, and legitimate security concerns can be easily addressed.” Adding: “While mail ballots are more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting, it is still more likely for an American to be struck by lightning than to commit mail voting fraud.”

Vote-by-mail has been a growing feature of Florida’s elections for years. Both the Republican and Democratic parties encourage their members to vote by mail.

Budget time is not far off for Supervisor of Election offices. That makes it imperative not only that DeSantis gives his OK to the supervisors’ proposals, but that he does it soon.

The elections chiefs of all 67 counties want to avoid an Election Day catastrophe. The governor should, as well.

— The Palm Beach Post