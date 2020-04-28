No one could remotely have been caught by surprise.

Warning signs had been acutely flashing for a year or more, although the first steps on the pathway to this point were taken long before.

Reports of what was about to happen were circulating at full boil on social media, although the controlling entity in this situation took its sweet time in confirming them.

Still, that didn’t lessen the sledgehammer impact and finality of these 35 words in the official announcement: “Goodyear can confirm that we have reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers to permanently close our Gadsden, Alabama manufacturing facility. The agreement is subject to approval by the membership of the local union.”

Discussions about the proposal are underway with union members prior to a vote that, if it turns out as expected, will close a 91-year chapter in this city’s history.

We’ve reviewed those nine-plus decades multiple times in discussing the plant’s descent and likely demise. We’ve pointed out the tangible and significant impact it’s had on the local economy, the other ways it’s given back to the community through charitable contributions and the like, the pride it’s instilled in the local workforce as generations of families have passed through its gates and under the watchful “gaze” of its historic clock tower as they built solid middle-class lives. We’ve addressed the efforts — and there have been plenty; to say otherwise is unfair — to save the plant, and the factors beyond local control that rendered them unsuccessful.

It’s pointless to re-plow that field; again, the chapter is all but closed.

The focus needs to be on a path forward.

Some will say there is none, that this is the coup de grace to Gadsden and Etowah County. That’s a destructive attitude, and our advice is to extricate yourselves from the fetal position and face some facts that we’ve also presented ad nauseam.

We’ve hoped, prayed, wished as hard as anyone that Goodyear could remain operational. We’ve done so while understanding and accepting that old-school smokestack industry is neither the future of this country nor the sole key to economic vitality for places like Gadsden, and that any politician of any party espousing any philosophy is being misleading or outright lying to say that it’s possible to reverse that trend and bring back “the good old days.”

We’ve pointed out that moving forward, the conditions, expectations and landscapes at modern industrial plants are going to be markedly different from those encountered by the generations who worked at Goodyear and the steel plant. We’ve not made those comments to disrespect any of those folks, or belittle the sweat they expended and what they brought to the jobs they held in a different time and place — we apologize to anyone who took it that way — but to point out how things have changed in the 21st century.

During a visit to Gadsden earlier this year, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, a key player in Alabama’s workforce development efforts, cited a study that indicates within a decade, 40% of current jobs in the U.S. will be eliminated in favor of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers.

Getting a job at a modern manufacturing facility, like the Motus plant planned for Gadsden, where workers can make the kind of salaries and enjoy the kind of benefits people are calling for, will take at least some fluency in those disciplines, possibly even some post-secondary training, not just a certificate that says “you finished the 12th grade.”

Gadsden cannot opt out of those realities. We certainly can mourn Goodyear — we’ve said the biggest blow from its demise would be psychological; it’s going to be strange and even heartbreaking to see no activity at that acreage on Meighan Boulevard — but again, we’ve got to find a path forward. That will require a massive mindset change about what is desirable, what is possible and what kind of workforce is needed to get there.

We see a recurring line on social media: “Gadsden’s a poor city.” Our response: “Why does that have to be?” Treating that as the default is a concession of defeat.

Also, a lot of people probably heard this line from their parents while growing up: “Can’t never could.”

It’s not our place to operate in loco parentis, but those three words are truth.