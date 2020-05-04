Dennis Golas of Massachusetts wants to take a moment to thank all the first responders and medical personnel who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.



As a retired and concerned person, as we all are, I just wanted to take a moment to thank all the hard work and dedication that each medical professional, state and federal official, media communications people, along with all the local towns and city officials, as well as thousands of other Americans, for what they are doing each and every day to help fellow Americans in need – as well as keeping their communities safe during this challenging situation.

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



This country has a proven history that when we are all faced with challenging times in which it becomes vital to rally together as one to support our country, our families, our friends, and our neighbors, that we put all differences aside to make this happen.

I truly believe we will accomplish this together in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Keep the faith and be safe and we will prevail against this current challenge.

Dennis Golas, ​Massachusetts

(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();