The governor of Florida, now Sen. Rick Scott, signed the law that allows people and hotels that own property on the beach to own it all the way to high tide water mark.

Your government at work for you! Or maybe that Mr. Scott owns property on the beach and, yes, he does.

Ronald Austin, Crestview

