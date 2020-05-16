Jim Sfakianos of Destin says for every person out there who doesn’t care about the beaches and thinks Walton County is wasting taxpayer money on a useless court battle, there are thousands who do care and applaud the county’s efforts to open the beaches for all.

As it goes to the recent letter, “I’m not apathetic. I just don’t care!” that may be that one person’s view.

Walton Country is spending money to fight for customary use rights for all of the people of Walton County over greedy beachfront owners, not just him. For every beach owner there are thousands of people who don’t live on the beach who want to go there and are having a harder time every day to find a place to sit because some lazy public official platted land all the way to the water rather than to the dunes.

Those greedy beachfront owners put private property signs and ropes up, soiling the pristine look of our natural resource. Because of this mess, eventually vacationers will get tired of fighting for a space on the beach and start going places where they are welcome.

Restaurants and shops will go out of business, and all that extra vacationer tax money will dry up. The housing values will go down and the taxes on them will go up to make up for the the revenue loss. Thousands of people will be put out of work because no one will want to come to Northwest Florida beaches and fight the greedy beachfront owners.

The beaches have been owned by the people since history began. I applaud Walton County for fighting to allow everyone the right to use our beaches. For every person who does not care about our beaches there are a thousand who do.

Keep up the good work, Walton County, and why is Okaloosa County not helping? The people own the beach, not greedy beachfront owners.

Tourism is the number one industry in Florida and it will die a slow death if Walton County does not succeed. Then you people who don’t care will be charged a state Income tax to make up for the loss of tourism dollars. Think about it.

Jim Sfakianos, Destin