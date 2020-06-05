William Meadows of Parker just wants former president Obama to take the money and run.

Well the bloom is off the rose, the cat is out of the bag, and the chickens are coming home to roost. People on both sides of the aisle are beginning to realize that Obama doesn’t know what he is talking about with the Department of Justice (DOJ), filing a motion to dismiss the artificial charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after it was revealed Obama’s DOJ goons created bogus evidence to get him to resign.

The new documents show a slew of evidence pointing to the malicious prosecution of Flynn. Even the agents who interviewed Flynn said they felt he didn’t lie to them. This was all part of the FBI counterintelligence probe into Russian collusion, an investigation that Obama wanted to protect. Preferably, all sides in the Obama orbit wanted to keep the incoming Trump administration from finding out about the bogus investigation.

Yet, Obama thinks dismissing the case against Flynn is “a threat to the rule of law” because Flynn could get away from his perjury charges. Oh wait, Flynn was never charged with perjury. He pleaded guilty to “lying to the FBI,” which was done after relentless pressure from the Trump Derangement Syndrome-affected DOJ which threatened him and his family with financial ruin.

Mr. Obama, you came, got elected, and you were an appalling disappointment. ISIS was created under your watch, Syria devolved into a total fiasco, Russia ran wild, you were caught spying on our allies and the Trump campaign. All the liberal dirty tricks are coming into the light and your fingerprints are all over them

The willful ignorance by Obama has been mind-boggling. I guess watching his whole agenda trashed in under 36 months and a better, more economically vibrant one set up under Trump in its place, has to infuriate Obama to no end.

Again, the malicious prosecution of Flynn should end tomorrow. However, Obama has now found another way to stay in the limelight and get to see himself on TV.

Seriously, please, you and Hillary do us all a favor: Take all your money, have a good life, and just shut up and go away.

William Meadows, Parker