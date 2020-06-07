I have watched, with millions of other Americans, the video of the murder of George Floyd. I viewed it with horror and disgust. I know it’s an impossibility, but I tried to view it through the eyes of the African American community. Their anger over this abhorrent incident is fully understandable.

I don’t know all the circumstances and I don’t care. Floyd’s life should not have been taken by a Minneapolis police officer, or any police officer, over the alleged passing of a counterfeit $20 bill that he probably thought was genuine. May God rest his soul.

The one thing that must be done immediately is remove any action that leads to strangulation from police departments’ restraint protocols. A knee on the neck is inhumane and should never be used against anyone at any time, period.

As Kenneth Frazier, chief executive officer of Merck Inc. — an African American — said, “George Floyd could be me.” And well he could.

The anger unleashed by Floyd’s murder has produced death and mayhem across the United States. There have been peaceful protesters who are heartbroken and angry over this senseless loss of life, but their protests have been hijacked by looters and organizations with more sinister goals.

Looters don’t concern me as much as the third element of protesters, because there are always people in any community who take advantage of situations where they can get something for nothing.

The other organizations complicit in the violent protests are the foreign powers that see the opportunity to undermine the U.S. government. China, Iran, Russia and other left-leaning countries are gleefully watching the events unfold in the U.S.

Jeff Horwitz wrote in the Wall Street Journal, “Through much of the tumultuous weekend, a popular video on Facebook Live purported to show real-time footage of police officers kneeling on the back of a black man’s head. ‘They want a peaceful protest in Minneapolis, but the police are cowards in Minnesota PERIOD!!!” the post accompanying the video read.

“One hitch: The footage was taken from an arrest in 2018. The page that posted the video, gathering 1.6 million views, was operated out of Pakistan and was among a number of foreign-operated Facebook pages that appeared to be spreading misleading or inflammatory videos about the protests using Facebook’s live-video features.”

Horowitz continued, “The issue of foreign actors gaming the platform is a sensitive topic for Facebook. Russian operatives posted inflammatory content about social protests in the U.S. ahead of the 2016 election as part of effort to sow division, according to an investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller.”

The social media’s audience is so vast and powerful, U.S. adversaries have found a means to destroy U.S. ideologies. China, Iran and Russia have found a “sweet spot” in dealing with a totally democratic country that they view as a powerful adversary, and are now collectively taking advantage.

The U.S. has been hit with an economic crisis, a health crisis and now a racial crisis. A crisis that everyone is forgetting is the crisis of leadership. Democrats and Republicans should both not forget the struggle for world order with the U.S. as the foundation for peace, prosperity and individual freedom.

William Galston said in the Wall Street Journal, “Previous crises have always summoned the leadership the U.S needed. Will our current crisis do the same? I’m not sure. I fear, as never before, for the future of my country.”

Think about that.

I pray that what happened to George Floyd never happens to another African American, or to any American. Ninety-nine percent of America’s police force are good people dedicated to the welfare of those they serve. They place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis for all of us. I pray that as calmer times come, and steps are taken to prevent future occurrences like this, police and the African American community can join together as brothers, as they should.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.