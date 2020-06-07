John H. Schlegel of Niceville writes: I offer AP a new meaning for their trademark — Aggressive Progressive.

I have long bemoaned the supremacy the Associated Press (AP) has in printed media.

The old UPI (United Press International) was often about the same story line but not always with the same slant. The UPI often presented the content fairly with professionalism in spelling, punctuation and grammar.

In this last Monday’s (May 25) issue, a Washington AP article by Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller started at the bottom of the front page. It said, “President Donald Trump has a new pitch for this (F)all: Trust me.” They then blamed the President and members of his administration for the increased unemployment and the economies’ plunge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any projections for improvement of both next year, much less before the election, are wildly exaggerated and just a ploy for re-election.

It seems their words were so powerful for everyone that their entire article was printed again at the top of Page A8. The title was changed to, “Trump’s 2020 pitch: Trust me.”

John H. Schlegel, Niceville