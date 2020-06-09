Communist China has a history of experimenting with contagious viruses.

In 2013 scientists at the Harbin China Veterinary Research Institute produced a new virus by combining the HSN1 bird-flu with a 2009 H1N1 flu virus, and the resultant virus was highly contagious among humans. In 2019 the COVID-19 virus most likely came from the Chinese Virology Laboratory in Wuhan China.

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



U.S. scientists and intelligence officials said COVID-19 was not manmade or engineered in a laboratory, but they are investigating the COVID-19 source to be bats infecting workers at the Wuhan laboratory who then transmitted the virus to the public.

The COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world has caused over 350,000 deaths with an adverse economic impact of $3 trillion to $5 trillion. Communist China should pay reparations to the world for the economic damage it has caused. The value on human life is difficult to quantify, but Communist China should have to compensate relatives of deceased people.

We must punish Communist China to ensure countries with research laboratories have strong safety and security procedures to prevent viral infestations.

Also, China covered up the outbreak and hoarded PPEs. We must bring back manufacturing to the U.S..

Donald Moskowitz, New Hampshire