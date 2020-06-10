The silence is deafening as we watch our states, cities and country being subjected to violent rioting and looting, including the killing of innocent people. This all as a result of the inhumane killing of George Floyd.

What we are witnessing is not peaceful assembly, which is a right to peacefully protest; in reality; what we are witnessing are certain groups that are specifically brought into already volatile areas of our cities. They are specifically sent here to destroy the fabric of our society and to permanently damage property of many city businesses.

Many of these business owners have not quite recovered from the COVID-19 virus. These people have worked so hard to develop their businesses. Yet, our leaders in these cities stand by and do nothing; they might as well join Joe Biden in the basement.

It is amazing that people were subject to arrest for going outside during the COVID-19 crisis, yet now we have thousands of people huddled together outside in the streets to protest, breathing on top of each other, and this is perfectly acceptable.

What is it going to take for our elected officials to be brave and take a stand and speak out loud and clear against this lawlessness and anarchy that is being perpetrated against the American people? Real leaders who are vested in the people provide solutions to address the issue instead of eliminating and defunding essential safety nets for the people.

Prior town representatives have had many years to address this underlying issue of unrest with issues in their own community. There should have been ongoing town hall meetings between the police, the people and the town leaders, but that did not happen. This has resulted in the layering, or sedimentation, of crises upon crises upon crises that risks eroding our great society.

It is also has fostered a resentment toward our brave policeman who save lives every day.

We need real leadership in our local communities.

Carol Annino, Miramar Beach