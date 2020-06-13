Fred Mehlos was in line at a fast-food restaurant in Destin last Thursday when out of the blue, somebody did something nice for him. Was it you?

At about 11:45 a.m. Thursday I was in a long line at a local fast-food restaurant.

It is the only fast food I eat, mostly because of quality but also for their commanding ability to move people through their restaurant with military precision and still provide quality and a customer experience that few can rival.

The young lady took my order and as I waited to get to the pay window, my thoughts drifted off to the state of things in our country today, which had a fading effect on my mood, to say the least.

Just then a young gentleman appeared at my window and asked my name and took my cash so I could pay up. He came back and said, “Sir, you already paid via our app so you’re good to go.”

I looked back and replied, “Sir, I haven’t paid you yet and don’t even have the app so there must be an error.”

He told me he would check. He came back, receipt in hand, and gave it and my cash back to me saying, “Sir, someone has already paid for your meal via the app. Sometimes it happens. People pay it forward.”

I looked at him and said, “That’s great but never for me. I’m just the utility guy.”

He said “Well today they did and I’m not going to charge you twice. Have a good day.”

We all hear about “pay it forward,” but how many of us actually experience it? It never happens to me. But today it did.

With all the crap going in this nation these last few weeks, it is nice to know there are still people who claim kindness, civility, and a desire to help others as redeemable qualities.

That makes me think despite it all, we may still have a chance.

So, to the person in line at the Destin Chick-fil-A, on Thursday at about 11:45 a.m., who looked at the man in the white utility truck thinking he needed a pick-me-up, I thank you very much.

What you did was wonderful and changed my day. I hope in time I can return the favor.

Fred Mehlos, Destin