Many of the Gadsden Times readers have asked me to write about any "adventures" I might have had in the 43 years I was absent from Gadsden. There were many "adventures" but the one that comes to mind first and foremost was an adventure I had with the United States Navy.

One day in casual conversation with my best friend, Edmond Severns of Kokomo, Indiana, the subject of the U.S. Navy and naval power came up. E.P. (as my friend was called) said he had visited an aircraft carrier. I asked him which port, Bremerton, Washington, Norfolk, Virginia, or Jacksonville, Florida? He said neither — he landed on a carrier 200 miles at sea.

The fact that he had landed on an aircraft carrier immediately got my attention. I knew E.P. had no professional connection with the Navy but had a friend who was an Admiral in the Navy, Admiral Finkelstein. The Admiral had arranged a "familiarization" trip for E.P., which was a public relations effort by the Navy. I told E.P I would do anything to visit a carrier at sea, anytime.

E.P., upon hearing of my desire to replicate what he had done, picked up the phone, called Admiral Finkelstein, and this was the beginning of one of the great adventures of my lifetime. After filling out reams of official papers and indemnifying the government of all liabilities, I was told to report to North Island Naval Air Station, San Diego, California on a certain date. NAS North Island is located at the north end of the Coronado Peninsula on San Diego Bay and is the home port of several aircraft carriers of the United States Navy.

When I arrived at NAS North Island, I was met at the airfield by the Admiral, we had lunch and he briefed me on what to expect in the next few hours. My destination was the United States Ship Carl Vinson, CVN-70 operating 175 miles off the coast of California.

The pilot of my aircraft said, "The take-off from North Island is routine, the arrested landing on the carrier is a piece of cake, and there is nothing to the cat-shot when you depart the aircraft carrier." Wrong, wrong, and wrong.

The Carl Vinson is nuclear powered with two nuclear reactors. The max speed is classified but is more than 30 knots, has a flight deck of 1,092 feet, weighs around 97,000 tons, has four catapults, carries 80-plus aircraft, and has a crew of 6,200 which includes the Air Wing.

The flight to the carrier was un-eventful until I had a view of that postage stamp where we were landing. Our arrested landing was dramatic with our pilot grabbing the third wire which is optimal. There are four arresting cables across the landing area of the carrier which catch you at 165 miles per hour and quickly retard your speed to zero in two seconds. This sudden de-acceleration does strange things to your body. This was the start of two days of an incredible experience.

I witnessed naval professionalism on a grand scale. The American Navy pilots are exceptional. I appreciate all branches of the U.S. military, but the Naval pilots who take-off and land on a platform that is moving away from them, in all kinds of weather, day and night, are the best of the best.

After landing on the carrier at about 5 p.m., we had dinner and then night operations commenced about 6 p.m. There was no moon and the carrier was faintly lit, and the Naval aviators carried out night operations, catapult shots and trapping, for about four hours.

One of the highlights of the immersion course in naval capability was walking the flight deck with the ship’s crew. This is done to assure no foreign objects get ingested into a jet’s engine. After lunch the next day, it was time to return to North Island. Our aircraft had to get in the queue to return to North Island because the ship’s flight crew were in operational mode once again.

When it was our time on the catapult, I had no idea of the physical effects of going from zero to 165 miles per hour in three seconds. The G forces compress your body until you can’t breathe.

The dramatic cat shot was the ultimate ending to an incredible two days. To witness the professionalism of the American Navy, from the ship’s crew to the aviation wing, is something I wish every American could experience. To call this an "adventure" is an understatement.

We are truly blessed as a nation to have a Navy, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Air Force second to none, with all military forces complementing each other.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.