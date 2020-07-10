John H. Schlegel of Niceville has a few suggestions for combating the lawlessness that has swept across America.

A couple in St. Louis were threatened with arrest/prosecution for the "crime" of defending themselves and their home by displaying legal firearms.

A mayor who supports dissolving the police department opts for private security.

Chicago and New York City suffer increasing gun violence with deaths including minors the last two weekends.

What can a law-abiding citizen do to combat this?

1. All three can be fought by voting out the local authorities allowing or even abetting the true criminals. If that fails, move somewhere you can be safe.

2. Limit those who receive any security not provided to any local person, from being able to do so on those people’s dime. Also, private security should be limited to only weapons and equipment available to any citizen.

3. Article Two of the Bill of Rights states "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." From the time the United States of America was created, a militia could be formed by people in towns (posse), states and territories.

Why is that not an option now?

John H. Schlegel, Niceville