To the young lady who ran into my wife June 12, 2020 at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Nantahala Beach road:

The events surrounding the aftermath of this incident have overwhelmed me as I am the sole caregiver for my injured wife and one remaining paralyzed dog. She was to be my caregiver after having a hip replacement that was scheduled for July 8. This was, by necessity, cancelled.

On that day, at 5:50 PM, my wife was taking a pureed dinner to her mother who has advanced Alzheimer’s. She, my sister-in-law, and two paid caregivers take care of my mother-in-law, who is in a hospital bed at home and totally dependent on them for her every need.

My wife drives to her mother’s house, which is 3 miles away, every day and delivers her dinner to her every evening. She takes a 1-mile-longer route to get to her mom’s because it involves turning onto Hwy. 98.

This longer route has a stoplight at the intersection where she enters Hwy 98. The shorter route has only a stop sign. On that day at 5:50 p.,m. when the light turned green, she proceeded to enter the intersection, making a left turn. Your Toyota Tundra pickup then crashed into my wife’s driver side at 55 mph.

According to witnesses and the lack of tire marks on the highway, there was no attempt on your part to brake or take evasive action. One witness saw no brake lights from your truck as you passed her and collided with my wife’s car. We know from witnesses that the light was red for at least six seconds when you ran through it. There is a 4-second delay at that intersection when one light turns red before the other light turns green and it would have taken my wife’s car at least 2 seconds to enter the intersection when her light turned green, thus 6 seconds, at the least.

The impact drove the driver’s door into my wife and she, and the seat she was sitting in, were pushed into the center console, which was crushed. The side and front airbags deployed, which saved her life, but she was trapped and they had to cut the roof off of the car in order to get her out. The State Trooper at the accident informed me that she probably would have been killed if she were in a smaller vehicle.

Our two dogs were in the back. One died and the other is paralyzed from the waist down due to a concussive injury between L1 and L2 vertebrae as a result of the impact. These dogs have been an integral part of our lives for the past 13 years and having this happen to them has been devastating to us. It is horrific and difficult to see a once happy, healthy dog turn into one in pain, requiring constant attention.

My wife has bilateral sacral fractures from being crushed between the driver door and center console. She was hospitalized for four days before she could return home and is still unable to walk without the assistance of a walker as of this date, over 30 days after this collision. She went from a happy, healthy, pain free person, to one that has constant pain, requiring pain medication every day. We do not know if she will ever be able to return to a normal life after this injury. This is the first time that she was involved in an accident.

After her release from the hospital, our remaining dog was also released from the veterinary emergency clinic. Both my wife and our remaining dog are totally dependent on me for their care. I know that my hip replacement must be delayed indefinitely. Hopefully, my wife will recover sufficiently to care for our dog and me when I can have my procedure done, but that is unknown.

I am not telling you all of this out of anger and not to be vindictive. I do not want you to contact us and we do not intend to take any action against you or your family personally. I just want to leave you with this one important thought regarding your responsibility when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Your right to drive is based on the fact that you will act responsibly for your sake and the sake of all the other individuals around you. Only you know what you were doing those six seconds before you crashed into my wife’s car, but one thing is known – you were not watching what was in front of you.

You did not see the red light or my wife. What would you have done if she had died? This is a bitter lesson to learn, especially when others are injured. I hope that this tragedy is a life changing event as far as your driving habits are concerned (and for other drivers reading this). This letter is written to you in the hope that it will be. If it is, it may be the event that could one day save your life or that of others - if you learn from it.

Peter and Sophia Kantrales, Gulf Breeze