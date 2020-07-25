Your power goes out and the AC shuts down. Thanks to technological advances, many times the power grid reroutes and you have only a momentary loss and the inconvenience of resetting any number of clocks. But if your electricity isn’t restored within minutes, you can call an 800 number and someone will be sent to correct the problem.

Your cable goes out and you can’t watch TV. You call your provider and they walk you through a reboot. If that doesn’t work, they attempt from their side of the electronic fence. If all else fails, they schedule a technician to come to your home between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. tomorrow. You may have to read a book tonight. While it takes longer, your call will result in your inconvenience being resolved.

There’s a pothole in the road that you hit on your way home every night. Maybe the storm drain down the road is filled with pine straw and lawn clippings. It backs up when these summer storms roll through. Your garbage is picked up on a regular basis, but you’re remodeling and need a bigger container. It’s just a phone call away. These problems may take a few days, sometimes weeks, to rectify but they are resolved by someone calling the proper number.

There are some common threads weaved into these issues. Most of us can’t fix these problems on our own. We depend on others, those with the expertise and equipment, to do the job right.

Additionally, the government has some say so in each of these endeavors. Yes, private enterprise is involved in utilities and the like, but local and state governments negotiate the contracts that allow for virtual monopolies on power, entertainment, etc.

Another common denominator is that most have been annoyed by an employee of at least one of these entities. Whether the customer service rep kept you on hold too long or the technician sent out didn’t correct the problem to your satisfaction, we’ve been dissatisfied at some time in our lives.

So have you ever called your elected officials and demanded that a contract be renegotiated? You missed your favorite program because the power was out, so we need to bring in a more reliable company? Your cable provider can’t accommodate your schedule for a repair, so you want bring in another? Should we cut the road department’s budget because they took too long to fill that pothole?

And yet, this is what many metropolitan areas are demanding from their representatives regarding law enforcement. Cut the budget, reorganize, throw the baby out with the bathwater. Career cops who have served their communities for decades are retiring in droves. And already we’re seeing a spike in criminal activity.

Be careful what you ask for. Next time you dial 9-1-1 they may have to make an appointment for an officer to come by your home between 10 and 2 on Wednesday.

