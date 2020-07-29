I've read that ISIS and the Taliban are sending advisors to Antifa and other far left groups on how to properly destroy our monuments. Apparently our mobs are far too amateurish. Since they're also destroying all-black Union Civil War regiments and abolitionist leaders’ monuments they must need a little brushing up on their history. If you asked some of them they probably don't even know who Robert E. Lee or Rosa Parks were!

Tuscaloosa

Are food workers exempt from the mask ordinance? If not, the health department needs to conduct unannounced drive throughs to ensure compliance based on my recent experiences at a popular local fast food restaurant. If you are preparing my food and your mask is under your chin or covering only your mouth but not your nose, you are not wearing a mask. If you are the worker at the drive-through window and your mask is under your mouth, you are not wearing a mask. You are not six feet away from drive through customers or the person at the cash register who is not wearing a mask at all. If you can’t wear a mask for me, I will no longer be purchasing food from you.

Tuscaloosa

