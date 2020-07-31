Bob Reid of Niceville says the Democrats are bribing voters with "coronavirus stimulus" money.

Of course Democrats will win in November.

By promising trillions in federal "coronavirus stimulus" payments, the Democratic Party is not only fostering indolence, but building popular support to keep this free money coming.

Today, a large percentage of eligible voters are being paid to stay at home, some receiving more in stimulus checks than they would if they went back to work.

How many will vote responsibly to end this gravy train, when voting Republican will only force them to return to jobs that require productive labor?

Democrats have it made in November!

