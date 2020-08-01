Don Taylor of Panama City says the last thing we need right now is more heated talk and nutty decisions, like defunding the police.

At this time in our country, there are many things happening ... some for the better, some for the worse. I would like to address some of these.

In recent local news coverage, we have seen a respected female PCPD officer under attack by a few local Black activists, namely Tony Bostick. Bostick appears to be the self-appointed spokesperson for the local BLM movement.

Bostick initially demanded the female officer in question be terminated for participating in a photo that hurt his feelings. Then, when she was exonerated, he demanded that she should not have been promoted.

In a recent school board meeting, he promoted further ridiculous demands, and personally attacked Steve Moss and Bill Husfelt. In that tirade, he pronounced that our president and governor were idiots.

First of all, Bostick has no right to try and destroy the career and livelihood of a career police officer because his feelings are hurt! If we follow his logic, then I can demand that he be terminated from his position and job because I am offended at his comments about the president and governor. He can't have it both ways!

Let's look at who the real idiots are in this country ... the mayors of New York City; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Minneapolis; Seattle; Portland; Atlanta and a few others. These mayors have not only permitted anarchy, violence, property destruction and murders, but have in many ways condoned and encouraged the lawlessness! These mayors are responsible for the destruction of their cities! It will take decades for these cities to recover, if they ever do.

Tens of thousands of those who are financially able are moving out of these cities every day, leaving behind the poorest and most vulnerable to fend for themselves with little if any police protection. Even rural eastern Oregon is starting a movement to secede and become part of Idaho. In a few months, we'll see where this charade has taken us!

This country does need to have a discussion about how to minimize police misconduct and that is happening. There will always be lapses of judgment during the heat of any confrontation as this involves humans and they are not infallible. George Floyd was not an angel, but he didn't deserve to die and measures are being taken to address this issue. But, defunding and disbanding police departments is total insanity that will lead to complete anarchy which will affect mainly the poorest who are unable to defend themselves.

A discussion is necessary, but outrageous demands are going to get nowhere. I would suggest to Mr. Bostick that he tone down the rhetoric and try using a little more logic and reasoning.

Don Taylor, Panama City