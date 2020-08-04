Bill White of Fort Walton Beach lauds Destin’s Prebble Ramswell for providing an oasis of harmony amid a sea of division in discourse.

Councilwomen/Mayor Pro Tem Destin Ramswell’s plea ("It’s time to do what’s right" July 29) provided what seemed an oasis of harmony in what all too often is the wasteland of discourse. The disease of dissension raging right now being every bit as harmful as the biological version wracking our entire country. The world.

Many present societal symptoms, if displayed by an individual, would be quickly diagnosed as PTSD! A term very familiar to many in our area.

Make no mistake, the power to disrupt and divide is often much stronger than any drive to unite. What politician, country lawyer or preacher doesn’t well understand the trick is to keep their attention? Science, logic and reason, so often dry and "boring’ may quickly fall to the side. Tugging on emotional strings like as love, compassion, pride, anger, resentment or sadness, always get results! Even when tucked away out of sight in ads and propaganda pieces tuned up by focus groups and professionals. But the power message is always there!

One great rule of the thumb is to "follow the money." If advertisers or political people can splash out full page ads or hourly messages – that says, dig deeper for sure. Like me, your post box, e-mails and phone are undoubtedly drenched with money messages geared to our pay-to-play political machine and culture. But as Ms Ramswell reminds us, "Let’s talk about issues."

Even if they may seem dry, irrelevant, or even out of our comfort zones. The gap between left and right politically is regularly blown out of proportion – again, for emotional affect. Ramswell’s closing comment stood out too. "Together we can make a difference."

We’re all for making a difference, aren’t we?

William White, Fort Walton Beach