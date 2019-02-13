Although the South Walton Seahawks girl’s soccer team was shutout 8-0 by the Bolles Bulldogs of Jacksonville in the Class 2A Regional Finals, they still made history.

“It’s been great … it’s been the best team anyone could ever ask for,” said Chloe Mastio, one of the Seahawk captains.

The Seahawks (14-3-2) wrapped up their season Tuesday night with a District title in the mix, the first-ever for the Seahawk soccer girls.

“We’re proud of the season … we made history,” said McKenna Mears, also a team captain. We went into this game with a positive attitude and we definitely carried that throughout the game. We were very supportive of each other on the field. And I think it was a good game to end on.”

“I’m so proud of our team,” echoed Emma Boulware, another Seahawk captain.

South Walton held Bolles out of the goal for the first 10 minutes of play with goalie Mary Pickers making multiple saves before Bolles’ Emily Pritchard kicked one high into the net.

About 10 minutes later, Bolles struck again. This time Aubrey Ramey booted one in for a 2-0 game with 19 minutes to go in the first half.

The Bulldogs made five more attempts on goal with Pickers holding them off.

With seven minutes to go in the first half, Bolles’ Delaney Gray crossed one in front of the goal for a score.

Two minutes later, Bolles scored again with Avery Patterson booting one in from about 15 yards out for a 4-0 lead at the half.

In the first five minutes of second half, South Walton made a run at the goal but missed.

However, the Bulldogs answered quickly with Olivia Candelino kicking one in right in front of the goal.

With 28:11 on the clock, Bolles struck again with Ramey kicking one high into the net for a 6-0 game.

About nine minutes later, the Seahawks threatened on a corner kick but failed to get the ball in the net on a header.

Less than a minute later, Bolles scored with Candelino kicking one in the left side of the net.

Bolles put the game away with Isabel Kimberly scoring for an 8-0 victory.

“I think the girls went out there and put their heart on the field and they played the absolute best they could play tonight,” said South Walton Coach Jay McManus.

The Bulldogs, 17-3-2, advanced to Friday's state semifinals. The results of that game were not available at press time.