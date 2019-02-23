The Gulf Coast softball team swept a doubleheader against Lurleen B. Wallace in Andalusia, Ala., on Friday, while the Commodore baseball team split two games with Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga.

The Lady Commodores (15-4) have now won five games in a row. They took the first game Friday 12-4, with Brittany Crowson going four innings in the circle and allowing no earned runs.

Brianna Hill was 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and Sam Sisco added three hits and an RBI of her own.

It was 10-2 Gulf Coast in the back end of the doubleheader, with Hannah Poole striking out 10 batters in a complete game effort in the circle. Kaylee Raines was 3 for 5 with four RBI and Dixie Guesnard added a grand slam.

The Lady Commodores will next play Wednesday in Tallahassee in another doubleheader against Florida State College at Jacksonville.

The Gulf Coast baseball team lost its opener against Andrew College 6-3, with Frank Furey taking the loss after giving up three earned runs on one hit and one walk in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Peyton Knight started and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout in three innings. Evan Johnson hit a solo home run and Brycen Braswell was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

It was all Commodores in the second game, as they scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 15-3 mercy-rule victory.

Brett Wisely had a monster game at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two runs, and four RBI. Johnson also had three hits and two RBI, while Alex Lozado was 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBI, and Kyler Hultgren was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBI.

Gulf Coast next plays another doubleheader Tuesday on the road against Coastal Alabama-Bay Minette.