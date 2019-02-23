PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Arnold softball team delivered its coach Rick Green his 500th career victory with a 16-1 rout of South Walton in four innings on Friday night.

The Marlins improved to 2-0 on the season. They scored five runs in the first inning, two more in the second, five in the third, and four in the bottom of the fourth to end the game on the mercy rule.

Bailey Knaggs started in the circle for Arnold and allowed one unearned run in four innings while striking out 10 batters. Knaggs also went 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate.

Ashley Troutman led the offense by going 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs, while Sage Mickey was 2 for 2 with two RBI and three runs. Alex Smith and Erin Ramsey each had two hits and an RBI, with Ashley Allgood going 1 for 2 with a walk and two RBI.

Mosley 14, Fort Walton Beach 4 (6)

FORT WALTON BEACH — Brianna Oudean went all six innings in the circle to get the win, allowing four runs and striking out five. Sabrina Whitmire was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI.

Josie Williams was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI, with Faith Lingenfelter finishing 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

Mosley is now 2-0 and next plays at North Bay Haven on Tuesday.

Blountstown 19, Bay 4 (4)

BLOUNTSTOWN — The Tornadoes fell to 0-3 on the season while the Tigers improved to 1-1. Destiny Tucker went the distance in the circle for Blountstown to get the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Loren Beauchamp took the loss for Bay, giving up five hits and six walks with two strikeouts. Layla Bailey led Blountstown with three hits, with Jaren Williams going 2 for 3 with three runs and four RBI. Teirra Dabney had two hits and scored four runs.

Thursday

Tennis

Arnold 7-5, Bay 0-5

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Arnold girls beat Bay 7-0 in a match at Arnold High School, while the boys match was tied 5-5 before Bay won a one-point tiebreaker.

Girls singles — No. 1 Alicia Popova def. Feitel Kelly 8-3, No. 2 Valorie Smoliakova def. Ivy Fitzsimmons 9-7, No. 3 Sydney Dement def. Anna Rudeck 6-2, No. 4 Bailey Yongue def. Fisher Boyd 8-2, No. 5 Merritt Reece def. Kira McRobie 11-9.

Girls doubles — No. 1 Popova/Smoliakova def. Kelly/Fitzsimmons 8-2, No. 2 Dement/Yongue def. Rudeck/Boyd 8-5

Boys singles — No. 1 Jake Chapman def. Habib September 8-2, No. 2 Zachary Cox def. Loston Zaborski 8-1, No. 3 Anderson Miles def. Connor Scott 8-4, No. 4 Dominic Alberti vs. Jackson Morris 5-5, No. 5 Kash Roberts def. Eduardo Vasquez 8-4.

Boys doubles — No. 1 Chapman/Cox def. September/Zaborski 8-1, No. 2 Miles/Alberti def. Scott/Morris 8-6.