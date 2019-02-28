Terrebonne High School senior track and field standout Taylor Walls signed and submitted her national letter-of-intent with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in December.

But she waited to hold her signing ceremony until Wednesday to honor her brother — Tyrone Walls Jr. — who died in 2012.

Wednesday was Tyrone Walls’ birthday, so Taylor Walls said she wanted to honor his memory with her signing in Terrebonne’s cafeteria with family, friends and coaches.

“This day is very special because I’m signing to a D-I college and because it’s my oldest brother’s birthday,” Taylor said. “He was killed in 2012. I decided to sign (Wednesday) because I know if he was here, he would be proud. He just really pushed me. I loved him, so I just had to dedicate this day to him.”

Taylor is one of the state’s top track athletes in the long jump event.

She recently became the first Terrebonne High athlete to win a state championship in indoor track.

She won the Division I state indoor long jump at 18 feet, 3 1/4 inches at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Indoor Track and Field State Meet held at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge on Feb. 16.

Also during her high school career, she won the Class 5A state outdoor title in the long jump as a sophomore in 2017.

Terrebonne girls track and field coach Craig Hamner said it was a great to see Taylor celebrate her signing with family and friends.

“It’s a very special day for Taylor,” Hamner said. “It’s been a long time coming for her. She’s a very special athlete and a very hard worker. She’s going to do great. I think she’s going to be a great asset to their program.”

Taylor said she also considered going to LSU, but she felt at home in the Ragin Cajuns’ women’s track program.

“When I went on the visit, I just loved the college and atmosphere,” Taylor said. “They treated me like family when I went there even though they didn’t know me. I just knew I wanted to go there.”

Taylor said she expects to focus mostly on the long jump event in college. She is ready for the tough competition on the next level.

“I’m going to bring determination, dedication, a love for the sport and heart,” Taylor said. “I know there are people better than me, but I know that I have to work hard to get where they are. I’m very competitive. I do not like to lose. I just know that I’m going to win.”

Before she shifts all of her attention to college, Taylor said she has unfinished business in the high school ranks.

After finishing third at the outdoor 5A state meet last year, Taylor said her goal is to end her high school career with another state championship.

“It’s going to be really special,” Taylor said. “I’m trying to reclaim my first-place spot. I got third at the state meet last year, so I’m trying to claim (first) back this year.”