OCALA — Making history isn’t easy at Gulf Coast, but the Lady Commodores will get the chance to do just that in Saturday’s championship game of the FCSAA State Women’s Basketball Tournament at the College of Central Florida.

Brittany Davis scored 22 points to lead Gulf Coast to a 91-75 win over Florida Southwestern State in Friday’s semifinals, with Alexus Dye adding 19 points and 13 rebounds. Za’Nautica Downs scored 29 points for the Buccaneers in the loss.

The win advances Gulf Coast to the state final for the fourth straight season. No Lady Commodores team has won four consecutive state titles. They’ll try to become the first against a familiar foe in Northwest Florida State, which dispatched of Santa Fe 68-36 in the other semifinal.

The two teams finished tied atop the Panhandle Conference standings, with the Lady Commodores winning two of the three regular season matchups.

Regardless of the opponent, Gulf Coast coach Roonie Scovel said the opportunity to play for a fourth straight title provides enough motivation for her team.

"We’ve talked about (the opportunity to make history)," she said. "It’s one of the things, you know you’re trying to find a reason to be motivated besides playing for a title of course. You think of more things you can use. Nobody has ever done it at Gulf Coast and I’m not sure anybody has done it in the state. It’s a dramatic incentive for us to win tomorrow and play well."

Gulf Coast took care of business Friday but not without a little bit of drama. The Lady Commodores were dominant in the first half, with Davis scoring 10 first quarter points to stake her team to a 27-17 lead.

They continued to pour it on in the second quarter, with a 14-4 run capped by a 3-pointer from Davis making it 46-25 with two minutes left in the second quarter. Gulf Coast didn’t score again in the first half, however, and the Buccaneers got back into the game with a 10-0 run that extended into the third quarter on a three from Downs and a driving bucket by Tina Stephens to cut the deficit to 11.

Downs continued to shoot the lights out for Florida Southwestern State, knocking down three more 3-pointers, the last of which made it 57-51 with 2:15 left in the third.

Stephens opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and a driving bank shot to cut the deficit to just three at 61-58 with 9:05 remaining, but Gulf Coast responded with two free throws from Dye and five straight points from Naomi Mbandu to push the lead back to double digits at 68-58.

The Buccaneers got back to within seven on a 3-pointer from Nairimar Vargas-Reyes to make it 78-71 with 2:56 to play. Dye put GC back up 10 with an offensive rebound and putback plus the foul, with Lya Farcy driving down the lane for an uncontested layup moments later to make it 83-71 with 2:10 to play.

Despite the run that the Buccaneers made in the second half, Scovel said she couldn’t have been much more impressed with the overall effort and execution she saw from her players.

"That performance in the first half was some of the best a Gulf Coast team has put out there," she said. "Our running game and attack and layups and finishing and passing were all outstanding. They kind of reversed the roles in the third quarter and made a nice run, but we hung in there, stayed with the plan, hit some shots, got some rebounds, and made the stops when we needed to."

Mbandu also had 11 points for GC and Farcy finished with 10 points and eight assists. Stephens added 13 points for Florida Southwestern State, followed by Tonysha Curry with 12, and Vargas-Eyes with 10.

The Lady Commodores outrebounded Florida Southwestern State 50-36 for the game and had 21 second-chance points compared to just six for the Buccaneers.

FLORIDA SOUTHWESTERN (75)

Curry 6 0-0 12, Washington 1 1-2 3, Guthrie 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Lett 1 0-0 2, Vargas-Reyes 4 0-0 10, White 0 0-0 0, Stephens 5 2-2 13, Downs 9 6-6 19, Collier 0 0-1 0, Vickers 1 4-4 6. Totals: 27 13-15 75.

GULF COAST (91)

Farcy 4 2-2 10, Dye 6 7-8 19, Kincey 2 0-0 5, Marshall 3 3-5 9, Diané 0 0-0 0, Davis 9 2-3 22, Slade 0 0-0 0, Banks 3 3-5 9, Mbandu 4 2-2 11, Gaye 2 1-2 6. Totals: 33 20-27 91.

Florida Southwestern 17 13 23 22 — 75

Gulf Coast 27 19 15 30 — 91

3-point field goals: Florida Southwestern 8 (Downs 5, Vargas-Reyes 2, Stephens), Gulf Coast 5 (Davis 2, Mbandu, Gaye, Kincey). Total fouls: Florida Southwestern 22, Gulf Coast 18. Fouled out: Gaye, Curry. Technical fouls: Downs.