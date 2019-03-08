Mosley wrestler Garrison Kovacs is taking his appetite with him to the Class 1A state championships at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee on Friday and Saturday.

No, it’s not quite the same hunger that helped him consume four doughnuts, a big cookie, a two-pound sandwich, fries dipped in ranch and a fifth doughnut just for good measure during one of his rare in-season cheat meals.

“Honestly that was probably the best meal ever,” Kovacs said.

This week, the 170-pound wrestler is craving something that won’t require so much Pepto Bismol.

“I want to be seen as a guy who’s like one of the best of the best,” Kovacs said of the upcoming competition. “So to walk home with a medal, it’ll show that.”

On Saturday, Kovacs earned his spot at the state tournament when he won his semifinal round by a score of 10-0. He then quickly pinned his next opponent to claim the Region 1-1A Championship.

“It made me cry because his whole goal was to make it to state and that sealed it when he won his semifinal so I was kind of emotional whenever he won that match,” Shannon Kovacs said of her son’s success last weekend.

Both Garrison and Mosley coach John Winkler point to improvements the senior made in his mental approach to the sport that have allowed him to elevate his performance on the mat this season.

Garrison attended a two-week JROB wrestling camp in Atlanta over the summer. Improving technique is a big focus of the camp, but when he got back Garrison brought with him something even more valuable.

“I think the thing that I learned at the camp was confidence. … When you go into a match saying you got this, you know you’re gonna work your moves, you go out there and you do it because you have nothing to fear,” he said.

He also got meaner over the summer, which is exactly what Winkler said he wanted to see.

“I like to describe (to) the kids, you’re in a fight and you can’t throw any punches, but you’re in a fight,” Winkler said. “A wrestling match is pretty intense.”

His coach, his teammates, and his mother all agree that Garrison is almost unrecognizable on the mat, especially when you look into his eyes.

“It’s like he transforms into this person that just is driven,” Shannon said.

Garrison said it took him a little while to learn how to flip that switch when he walked out on the mat. It helped that he went through a similar adjustment when he used to play fullback before dropping the sport as a senior to focus on wrestling.

Before matches, Garrison can often be heard repeating a mantra he learned from Winkler the first time the two met during his sophomore year.

In the first round, the person with the most technique will win. The second round is won by the person with most strength. The third round is won by the person with the most heart.

It’s a commonly said among his teammates, but Garrison said he felt drawn to the phrase and has taken a little more ownership of it than some of his peers.

“It helps me get fired up to where I just need to lay it down and I need to leave everything on the mat,” Garrison said. “Because in the end, if I know I gave it all I had, if I gave it all my heart in that match, I can’t be mad at myself no matter the outcome.”

It’s a line he’ll likely repeat often to himself again this week as he gets ready to wrestle competitively on Friday for what he knows could very well be the last time.

“I never made state for wrestling for the past three years,” Garrison said. “This just feels really good and I mean no matter what happens I’m still proud of myself and what I’ve come to be and what I’ve done.”