The H.L. Bourgeois High baseball team opened the Central Catholic Tournament with a 14-6 win over Morgan City on Thursday night.

Peyton LeBoeuf worked five innings on the mound for the Braves, allowed five runs and had four strikeouts and Connor Verdin (inning, two strikeouts) and Luke Lirette (inning, two strikeouts) each threw in relief.

Leaders for the Braves at the plate were Noah Prosperie (2-for-5), Cullen Nyssen (2-for-3, walk), Cole Sposito (2-for-4, two RBIs, walk), Brennan Guarisco (hit, RBI, walk) and Caleb Doucet (1-for-1, two RBIs).

Morgan City fell to 1-7 overall.

THURSDAY’S BASEBALL CAPSULES

PATTERSON 6,

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 4

At the Central Catholic Tournament in Morgan City, the Trojans fell to 4-3 overall, while Patterson improved to 7-3 on the season.

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 8,

TERREBONNE 1

At Houma, Seth Guidry had 10 strikeouts on the mound for the Cardinals and got the win and Hayden Falgout worked in relief.

Offensive leaders for the Cardinals (7-0 overall) were Michael Clement (3-for-3, three RBIs), Parker Coddou (double) and Devin DeSandro (2-for-3, two RBIs).

Terrebonne fell to 3-4 overall.

SOUTH TERREBONNE 12,

EUNICE 1

At Lafayette in the Eunice Tournament, the Gators picked up the win in five innings and improved to 3-3 overall.

David Lirette got the complete-game win, struck out six and allowed four hits.

Offensive leaders for South Terrebonne included Peyton Parr (single, double, three RBIs), Cameron Trosclair (single, double, two RBIs) and Cameron Hebert (single, double, RBI).

Eunice fell to 3-7.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 3,

DUNHAM 2

At the University Lab Tournament in Baton Rouge, Josh Shelly went 6 1/3 innings on the mound for the Terriers and picked up the win and Evan Franks got the save.

Shelly allowed nine hits, an earned run, struck out six and walked one and led the Terriers (3-5 overall) at the plate with two hits, three RBIs and a walk.

Other offensive leaders for Vandebilt included Jean-Luc Lapeyre (two hits, run) and Jonathan Jensen (two runs, hit).

Dunham fell to 8-1 on the season.

ST. JAMES 8,

WEST ST. JOHN 3

At Edgard, Alec Mahler, Rahlik Fleming and Tate Morvant all pitched for the Wildcats, who improved to 3-5 overall with the nondistrict win.

Morvant had two RBIs for the Wildcats and Parker Folse and Sean Lebeouf each added a double.

West St. John fell to 0-2 overall.

BERWICK 9,

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 2

At the Central Catholic Tournament at Berwick, Trevor Bour and Caleb Polk each had RBIs for the Warriors as they fell to 1-7 overall.

Berwick improved to 7-2 on the season.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SPLITS GAMES WITH ERATH

At Erath, Covenant Christian Academy split a pair of nondistrict games against Erath on Thursday.

The Lions (9-1 overall) won Game 1 11-5 and lost Game 2 10-8.

In Game 1, Cam Olivier got the win on the mound and was 3-for-3 and had three home runs and seven RBIs and Austin Champagne had two hits with three RBIs.

In Game 2, offensive leaders for the Lions were Channing Holloway (two hits, two RBIs), Blaine Boudreaux (two hits, two RBIs) and Roth John, Caleb Wilson and Caleb Bergeron with one hit each.

Erath moved to 8-1 on the season.