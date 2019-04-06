The Nicholls State University football program finalized its 2019 game schedule, featuring five home games as part of the first 12-game slate since 2014.

The three nonconference games were announced earlier this year. Nicholls will open at Kansas State (Aug. 31) before playing at Prairie View A&M (Sept. 14) and Texas State (Sept. 28).

The defending Southland Conference champions begin their title defense on the road against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 21. The Colonels have won three straight against SFA, including a road victory in 2017.

Nicholls makes its 2019 home debut on Oct. 5 against Central Arkansas. The Colonels and Bears have not played each other since 2016, and UCA carries an eight-game winning streak in the series.

UCA is one of three home games for the Colonels in October. The following weekend, Nicholls hosts rival Northwestern State for the N-S-U trophy on Oct. 12. Following a road game at Sam Houston State (Oct. 19), the Colonels close out the month at home against Abilene Christian (Oct. 26).

November begins on the road at UIW (Nov.2), with the final two home games to follow. Nicholls welcomes HBU on Nov. 9 and Senior Day will pit the Colonels against rival McNeese on Nov. 16

The regular season closes with the annual River Bell Classic at Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, Nov. 21. Nicholls defeated the Lions in the finale last season to earn its second Southland title in school history.

Nicholls was a perfect 6-0 at John L. Guidry Stadium last season, capped with its first-ever home playoff victory. The Colonels defeated San Diego in the opening round, which was the second consecutive year that Nicholls hosted an FCS playoff game.

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets are made available to the public prior to the beginning of each season and will remain available for purchase up until the first home game. Fans who choose to purchase season tickets can do so by going online at NichollsTickets.com (after June 30), via phone at (985) 448-4790 or in person at the ticket office located in Barker Hall, just east of Guidry Stadium.

RENEWALS

Renewal packets will be mailed out April 8 with all the information needed. Fans will have until June 30 to renew current tickets before they are released to the general public. To renew online, please click here. Renewals can also be completed over the phone or in the office. Any questions or changes to current tickets can be answered by calling the Nicholls Ticket Office or visiting Barker Hall.