LYNN HAVEN — Brayden Gainey and Jaden Rudd combined for a one-hit shutout to give Mosley a 3-0 victory over Leon on Thursday night.

Gainey started on the mound and tossed four hitless innings while walking two and striking out three, while Rudd allowed just one hit and one walk with a strikeout over the final three innings.

Tyler Borges took the loss for the Lions (12-7), allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in six innings.

Tyler Peterson had a hit and an RBI for the Dolphins (18-1), with Mason Smith and Blake Vineyard each adding a hit and a run. Drew Yeager walked three times and had an RBI.

Fort Walton Beach 2, Arnold 1

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Vikings improved to 10-5 on the season with the win, while the Marlins fell to 9-10.

Gavin Justice started on the mound for Arnold and took the loss, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Terry Byers pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and struck out three. Byers also had two of the Marlins’ three hits on the night, with Banks Byers adding the other and scoring the team’s only run on an RBI by Taylor Bradley.

Softball

Bozeman 15, Vernon 0 (3)

VERNON — The Bucks improved to 10-7 overall and 6-4 in District 4-1A on the season with the win, while Vernon fell to 2-12 and 1-9 in district.

Brianna Harper had a big night at the plate for Bozeman, finishing 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs. Bristol Lovrekovic was 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, two RBI, and a run.

Malena Bearden was 3 for 3 with two RBI. Abby Jo Batton was perfect in the circle and struck out eight of the nine batters she faced.