LAFAYETTE – Before the first question of the postgame interview was asked, E.D. White Catholic baseball coach David Constant was ready to talk all about the performance of junior Blair Robichaux during Game 1 of a best-of-three Division II playoff quarterfinal series against St. Thomas More on Thursday.

In a surprise move designed to confuse the Cougars, Constant moved Robichaux from first base to starting pitcher in Game 1 of the series. It matched up Robichaux up against St. Thomas More’s ace right-handed pitcher Andrew McDaniel, an Ole Miss signee with speeds up to 92 miles-per-hour.

Constant said he made the decision earlier in the week to start Robichaux over Devin DeSandro in Game 1 and was able to keep it a secret until game time.

“I was up all night the other night thinking about what could we do to put ourselves in the best position to win this series,” Constant said. “Blair has been a guy who have given us some great games this year. They weren’t expecting it.”

St. Thomas More wasn’t ready for Robichaux, and the junior left-handed pitcher made them pay on Thursday.

Robichaux allowed two hits in a 1-0 win for the Cardinals over the Cougars on Thursday at Brother Ephrem Hebert Field in Lafayette.

Robichaux improved to 5-0 on the season as starter, and he also came through at the plate with the go-ahead RBI single with two outs on the count in the sixth inning to score the only run of the game.

So Constant was ready to boast about Robichaux’s performance after the game.

“He was tremendous,” Constant said. “He was good with his curveball and was hitting spots with his fastball. He kept them off-balanced and it made a difference. He went seven innings and he shut down a really good offense. I can’t say enough about what he did (Thursday).”

No. 7-seeded E.D. White (30-1 overall) will play No. 2 St. Thomas More (29-8 overall) again in Game 2 of the series at 7 p.m. Friday in Lafayette. If needed, Game 3 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Constant said the Cardinals were more than ready for Thursday’s game.

“It was very exciting,” Constant said. “My kids were so locked in and focused all day. They were ready to play, and they showed it.”

With E.D. White and St. Thomas More engaged in a scoreless tie after five innings, Wes Toups led off the top of the sixth inning with a double off the right field wall. The Cardinals loaded the bases, thanks to a walk to Ritchie Boudreaux and an intentional walk to DeSandro.

With two outs, Robichaux stepped up with his game-winning single.

Constant said the Cardinals did a great job against a pitcher of McDaniel’s caliber. McDaniel struck out two batters and allowed just three hits.

“We knew what we were facing and he did a good job,” Constant said. “He’s one of the top arms in the state. He had a few strikeouts on us, but Wes Toups’ double off the wall was huge. It was just a great at-bat by Blair. It was what we needed.”

Toups, a LSU signee, also praised the performance by Robichaux.

“Blair pitched an unbelievable game and we as a team wanted to have his back offensively,” Toups said. “We had a tough matchup against their No. 1 guy (McDaniel) and we were struggling to get things going for a while, so it felt great to step up when the team needed a spark.”

With one more win, E.D. White will advance to the Division II state baseball tournament in Sulphur next week.

“We’ve got to win one more," Constant said. I told them to enjoy the win for a few minutes. We had a fun ride back home. The music was loud and the bus was rocking, but they know what to expect (today). They’ll be focused and we’re looking to play another good baseball game.”

Toups said the Cardinals will be ready, especially after they lost a heartbreaker to University Lab in the quarterfinals last year. E.D. White won the first game but dropped the next two in the series.

“We need to go out and play the best baseball we’ve played all year,” Toups said. “They’re a great team and will be looking to even the series. If we take it one pitch at a time and control our emotions, we will put ourselves in position for a positive outcome. Last year we went up 1-0 in our series but came up short, so this year’s team is definitely motivated to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”