PANAMA CITY — After failing to get much of anything close to a hit in the first two innings, Providence got two and forced one error at the opening of the third inning thanks to three straight bunts.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of information on this team, but I was able to see some film of theirs from last year and I saw that they show bunt a lot. … I knew that they were going to at least show it and try to see what we would do,” North Bay Haven coach Butch Bernard said.

The next Providence batter hit the ball up and the Buccaneers recorded the out, but they couldn’t stop Emma Gupton from scoring. The defense was also forced to watch as the other two bunters, Joey Trawick and Kayla Burmeister, scored in the inning as Providence took firm control of what quickly became an 8-0 rout at Rutherford in the 1-4A region quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Trawick continued her dominance for Providence (16-10) inside the circle in the bottom of the inning when she recorded her fourth and fifth strikeouts of the game. She finished allowing only three hits while striking out six Buccaneers (17-10).

“She had a pretty decent little curveball,” Bernard said. “It wasn’t nothing that should have fooled us. It’s just one of those games where we came out not hitting.”

Things didn’t get any easier for North Bay Haven’s defense in the fourth inning, which started with a home run from Gupton, then Grace Wilson and Zoe Yaeger drove in one run each on a pair of doubles.

Around that time, Providence coach Michael Cornman encouraged his players to keep bunting to keep the pressure on the Buccaneers.

“I thought that team kind of dropped their heads once we got up four or five runs and I even told the girls if you stay on them right here I think this game can be yours,” Cornman said.

That aggression backfired a little as North Bay Haven’s defense tightened up and made the plays necessary to take the bunt off the table in the later innings.

North Bay Haven allowed seven hits and walked three batters across those two innings as Providence took a 7-0 lead.

In the other five innings, the Buccaneers allowed only three hits and two walks.

NBH pitcher Katie Walters struck out the final batter to finish with three total.

“I thought she’s very good, great changeup and made some of our batters look kind of foolish on a couple of the swings,” Cornman said of Walters. “The rise ball, I thought she got us, like I said, early.”

The loss prevented NBH from reaching the regional finals as it did for the first time in program history last season. Still, the program appears to be building in the right direction and the Buccaneers will return a strong group of rising seniors, which happens to include the team’s only pitcher, next season.

“Time’s running out,” Bernard said. “We’ve got a bunch of juniors and next year they’re going to be seniors and we’ve got a little talent behind them. That talent has to get better and this group here is definitely going to leave a legacy.”