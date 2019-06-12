The Terrebonne Parish Recreation department is holding registration for swimming lessons at Dumas Pool and East Houma Pool.

The second session for swimming lessons will last from July 8-25 on Mondays through Thursdays with class hours either at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 6 p.m.

The registration fee is $25 for the first person and $10 for an additional person. Registration will be held at 900 Williams Avenue in Houma on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. No registration forms will be taken after July 3.

For information, call 985-873-6497.