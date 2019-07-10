Daniel Sieber had scholarship offers from several Alabama community colleges, but didn’t hesitate when he had an opportunity to join an NAIA baseball powerhouse.

Sieber, a three-year starter at Southside High School before transferring to Etowah for his senior season, signed on Tuesday with Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

Sieber said he’d committed to sign with Wallace State in Hanceville, but got a chance to try out with Southeastern through his hitting coach, Kirk Doyle.

Doyle, son of former major leaguer Brian Doyle, is founder of NEXTLVL Sports Institute, based in Marietta, Georgia, which provides skill-based programs, training and curricula for players and coaches, with an emphasis on Christian principles.

“I got a chance to work out for them (Southeastern) and ended up committing to them on that day,” Sieber said prior to his signing ceremony at the Gadsden Country Club.

Southeastern, a private university affiliated with the Assemblies of God, has a 111-19 record over the past two seasons. The Fire rolled through the NAIA Tournament without a loss to claim the 2018 championship and placed fifth in 2019.

“I think it’s a better opportunity, and it’s where my family and I decided was the best choice for me,” Sieber said.

As a senior, Sieber batted .351 and led the Blue Devils, who were 26-13 and reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, with 38 RBIs and 33 walks. He also played football.

Sieber said Southeastern envisions him as a catcher and as a secondary first baseman.

He said he’s worked with Doyle since age 8, calling him “a second father,” and visits NEXTLVL at least twice a week and attends an annual camp there. He described Doyle as the kind of person “who gets their early and stays late” as far as helping students, with the knack of breaking things down where they’re more easily understandable.