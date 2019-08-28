Etowah and Hokes Bluff each moved up in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s high school football rankings released Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils jumped from No. 9 to No. 6 in Class 5A, while the Eagles (who did not play last week) moved from No. 4 to No. 2 in 4A.

Etowah opened the season last week with a 31-23 victory over Gadsden City. In their first season under coach John Holladay, the Blue Devils notched their second straight win over their 7A county rival. This week, Etowah again hits the road to face non-region foe Moody, just the second time the teams have played; under then-coach Drew Noles, Etowah topped Moody 19-0 last season on the way to a state quarterfinal berth.

Hokes Bluff opens its season Thursday at home against county foe Southside; the Eagles have won two in a row in the series, including a 42-13 victory last season.

The No. 2 ranking matches the highest Hokes Bluff has been since it began its run of three straight trips to at least the state quarterfinals that started in 2016; the Eagles were ranked second for eight weeks in 2018.

No other Etowah County teams were ranked or received votes this week.

Other area teams ranked this week included Piedmont (No. 2 in 3A), Geraldine (No. 7 in 3A), Fyffe (No. 1 in 2A), Collinsville (No. 7 in 2A) and Spring Garden (No. 6 in 1A).

Here are this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hoover (25); 1-0; 309

2. McGill-Toolen (1); 1-0; 222

3. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 208

4. Thompson; 1-0; 187

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 166

6. Auburn; 1-0; 117

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 98

8. Theodore; 1-0; 81

9. Lee-Montgomery; 1-0; 64

10. Austin; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Prattville (1-0) 9, Fairhope (0-1) 2, James Clemens (0-1) 2, Spain Park (1-0) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (19); 1-0; 290

2. Pinson Valley (5); 0-1; 223

3. Muscle Shoals (1); 1-0; 209

4. Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 186

5. Hueytown; 1-0; 149

6. Wetumpka; 1-0; 148

7. Oxford; 1-0; 98

8. Blount; 1-0; 85

9. Jackson-Olin; 1-0; 49

10. Opelika; 1-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 16, Helena (1-0) 7, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Briarwood (17); 0-0; 280

2. Ramsay (8); 1-0; 254

3. Jasper (1); 1-0; 214

4. Demopolis; 1-0; 161

5. Central-Clay Co.; 0-0; 156

6. Etowah; 1-0; 129

7. Russellville; 0-0; 74

8. Madison Aca.; 0-1; 64

9. Center Point; 1-0; 50

10. Mortimer Jordan; 0-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Grove (1-0) 21, Greenville (1-0) 18, Vigor (0-1) 17, Alexandria (0-0) 13, Sylacauga (1-0) 6, Parker (1-0) 2, East Limestone (0-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (26); 1-0; 312

2. Hokes Bluff; 0-0; 216

3. American Chr.; 1-0; 196

4. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 160

5. Jacksonville; 1-0; 143

6. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 138

7. Andalusia; 0-1; 136

8. Headland; 1-0; 73

9. North Jackson; 0-0; 45

10. Brooks; 1-0; 18

Others receiving votes: Montevallo (0-1) 12, Deshler (0-1) 10, Holtville (0-0) 9, Good Hope (1-0) 3, Lincoln (1-0) 3, Sipsey Valley (1-0) 3, St. John Paul II (1-0) 2, Williamson (0-0) 2, Ashville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Flomaton (24); 0-0; 306

2. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 221

3. Gordo (1); 1-0; 211

4. Randolph Co.; 0-0; 173

5. Pike Co.; 0-0; 158

6. Providence Chr.; 1-0; 136

7. Geraldine; 1-0; 93

8. Midfield; 0-0; 55

9. Mobile Chr.; 0-1; 50

10. St. James; 1-0; 29

Others receiving votes: Saks (0-1) 12, Winfield (1-0) 11, Westminster-Huntsville (1-0) 5, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 4, Prattville Chr. (0-0) 4, Fultondale (0-1) 3, Pisgah (0-0) 3, T.R. Miller (0-0) 2, Thomasville (0-0) 2, Walter Wellborn (1-0) 2, Excel (1-0) 1, Oakman (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (26); 0-0; 312

2. Leroy; 0-0; 219

3. Addison; 1-0; 203

4. Luverne; 0-0; 177

5. Ohatchee; 0-0; 129

6. Abbeville; 0-0; 105

7. Collinsville; 1-0; 94

8. Aliceville; 0-0; 91

9. Reeltown; 1-0; 49

10. Colbert Co.; 1-0; 35

Others receiving votes: Daleville (1-0) 20, Cottage Hill (0-0) 14, Red Bay (1-0) 12, LaFayette (0-0) 7, Highland Home (0-0) 6, Thorsby (0-1) 3, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 2, Winston Co. (1-0) 2, J.U. Blacksher (1-0) 1, Sulligent (1-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (19); 0-0; 288

2. Maplesville (7); 1-0; 250

3. Sweet Water; 0-0; 194

4. Brantley; 0-0; 174

5. Lanett; 1-0; 151

6. Spring Garden; 0-0; 130

7. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 92

8. South Lamar; 1-0; 70

9. Georgiana; 1-0; 44

10. Linden; 0-1; 35

Others receiving votes: Elba (0-1) 19, Millry (0-0) 10, Falkville (1-0) 9, R.A. Hubbard (1-0) 6, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Donoho (0-0) 2, Marion Co. (1-0) 2, Florala (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (25); 1-0; 309

2. Glenwood; 2-0; 233

3. Wilcox Aca.; 1-0; 184

4. Chambers Aca. (1); 1-0; 172

5. Monroe Aca.; 0-1; 160

6. Escambia Aca.; 0-1; 148

7. Macon-East; 0-0; 102

8. Morgan Aca.; 0-1; 50

9. Edgewood; 1-0; 45

10. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-0; 31

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-0) 23, Bessemer Aca. (0-2) 8, Lee-Scott (0-1) 6, Southern Aca. (1-0) 5, Lakeside (0-0) 2, South Choctaw Aca. (1-0) 2, Sparta (1-0) 1, Springwood (1-0) 1.