What a privilege and an honor to serve as this year’s chairman of Destin’s longest running tradition, the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

This year the Rodeo will be celebrating its 71st year and it’s hard for me to believe but I’ve been here for almost half of them. I can recall when I first moved here in 1984 that the only rodeo I had been to was the calf-roping, bull-riding rodeo at the Circle D Ranch in Mariana. But I soon found out there was another kind of Rodeo, the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

This month-long fishing tournament draws anglers from literally all over the world and almost every species of fish has a spot on the leader board.

Not only is it a fishing tournament, but it’s a community event. It’s a chance for folks to gather on the docks, watch the fish come in, catch up with old friends and watch the beautiful October sunsets.

The Rodeo also takes numerous volunteers to make it all happen from folks to work the merchandise booth, to those who serve as judges to write down the information about the fish and anglers as they come in with their catches.

The Rodeo board, comprised of boat captains, business owners and other people in the community, is also all volunteer.

And as chairman of the Rodeo, one of the things you get to do is to design or come up with an idea for one of the many Rodeo T-shirts.

Well, I’ve been sitting on this idea for quite some time. I wanted a shirt that said “This ain’t my first Rodeo.”

Folks who have experience in something or have done a particular thing several times, will often say, “You know, this ain’t my first rodeo.”

Well I thought what a great idea for a Rodeo T-shirt. We have folks that come back year after year to fish or just to come and watch from the bleachers.

So I had the words for the shirt but I needed some artwork.

Well we came up with the idea of just having an old rack with various fish hanging.

I wanted to pay tribute to the beginnings of the Rodeo so we went with Capt. Howard Marler and his boat the Mystery to go on the fish board.

Capt. Marler and his son Bruce, who later became a boat captain as well, caught the first king mackerel in the 1948 Destin Fishing Rodeo aboard his boat the Mystery. The prized king, which weighed in at 36 pounds 2 ounces, was caught by a lady from Mississippi and she was awarded a kitchen sink, refrigerator and a stove.

Although this was their first Rodeo in 1948 … this “Ain’t my first Rodeo” and I’m sure it’s not for a lot more folks out there.

I hope you enjoy the T-shirts. They are now on sale at the Rodeo office along with all the others including the traditional, marlin, pirate and dolphin shirt.

It’s never too early to start sporting that Rodeo T-shirt.