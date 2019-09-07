GALLIANO – In 10 offensive possessions for South Lafourche on Friday night, the Tarpons went for negative yardage on four of them and turned the ball over on two of them en route to dropping their season opener to St. Charles Catholic 31-3 at Ralph Pere Field at Tarpon Memorial Stadium Friday in nondistrict action.

“I think our youth and inexperience really showed through,” South Lafourche coach Blake Forsythe said. “We’ve got eight new starters on the offensive side of the ball. We only brought three back, and four of the eight new guys are sophomores. So when the lights came on and it was for real, our youth really showed.”

St. Charles (1-0 overall) took the opening kickoff and marched 81 yards in nine plays for the game’s first score. Quarterback Justin Dumas snuck it in from the 1, and Carter Chauvin’s PAT was good, putting the Comets up 7-0 with 7:47 left in the first quarter.

A Tarpons’ three-and-out and a St. Charles punt put the Tarpons (0-1 overall) deep in their own territory, and a short punt gave the Comets first-and-10 on the Tarpons’ 36. But the defense held, stopping the Comets on a fourth and one on the Tarpon’ 27.

Another short punt gave St. Charles the ball at the 50, and Chauvin connected on a 26 yard field goal with 5:54 left in the first half.

St. Charles took advantage of another short field, going 41 yard in the final minutes of the first half. Keenan Gauff carried it in from the 8, and St. Charles led 17-0 at halftime.

“I thought our defense played really well,” Forsythe said. “They did everything they could to keep us in the game. That side of the ball has a little more veteran presence for us, so they’re going to have to carry us a bit until our offensive guys get some experience under their belts.”

The Tarpons took the second half kickoff, but St. Charles scored when quarterback Austin Danos, who briefly replaced starter Patrick Gisclair, was picked off by Kamren Campbell, who went down the sideline for 40 yards and a score, putting the Comets up 24-0 with 10:16 left in the third.

South Lafourche fumbled on its next possession, and St. Charles went 32 yards in five plays for a score and a 31-0 lead.

South Lafourche’s Jesse Torres later connected on a 38-yard field goal with 2:54 left in the game.

St. Charles Catholic coach Frank Monica was presented with a commemorative football after the game, which was his 270th career win, making him the winningest coach in River Parish football history.

Monica was Forsythe’s head coach when Forsythe played at St. Charles Catholic.