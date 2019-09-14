Last week nothing could go right for Covenant Christian Academy. The Lions started out with mistake after mistake, quickly building to a shutout loss with just 23 yards of total offense to show.

This week was a different story entirely.

This time it was the Lions out to the fast start, scoring on the first offensive possession of the game. It was they who took advantage of the Sci Academy’s numerous mistakes.

And most importantly, it was Covenant Christian who walked away from Friday night with a 22-0 nondistrict win from John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux.

"It was just enthusiasm and motivation," Lions quarterback Blane Boudreaux said of the week-to-week difference. "We kind of took Week 1 like we laid an egg. This week we just came out with intensity at practice and enthusiasm in the game plan.

"It was just put your head on a swivel, pedal to the metal and let’s go."

Whereas a week earlier it was a snap sailed over the head of the CCA punter for a safety out the back of the end zone to start the onslaught, it was the Lions (1-1 overall) who generated early momentum with a special teams play.

For the first of three times on the night, the Lions punt block team got to the Commodores punter in time to tip the ball both it went sailing into the air. A short field meant CCA only had to go 28 yards for the first score of the season.

Boudreaux would ultimately be the one to punch it in from a yard out on a quarterback sneak up the middle.

Just a few minutes later and teammate Connor Matherne joined him in the end zone with the second touchdown of the season on a 21-yard burst. He was tackled at the goal line but stretched the ball across just in time.

"We challenged our kids all week," CCA coach Randy Boquet said. "We had a very intense film study after last week. We challenged our kids, we pointed out mistakes — and there were many — and we said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to fix, we’ve got to improve every week.’ I think we did that."

Meanwhile the CCA defense managed to keep Sci Academy at bay the entire night, never once pushing past the Lions 30-yard line or coming close to the end zone.

Despite having to adopt the pass early in order to play catchup, the Lions secondary limited the Commodores (1-1 overall) to just 7-of-40 passing for 79 yards.

Matherne also had the game’s only sack.

"The kids came out with some fire. Jumped up 13-0 nothing and we were really happy about that," Boquet said. "And then the defense played lights out all night long."

If there was one area Boquet was not overly thrilled about on Friday it was an extended lull in the offense during the second and third quarters.

Sci Academy appeared to regain its footing a bit, forcing the Lions into several three and outs.

CCA took a major leap in offensive production from Week 1 to Week 2, gaining 186 total yards of offense on Friday, but just 74 of that came after halftime and most of that was late in the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

CCA added a late field goal from kicker Dylan Griffin, set up by the third and final blocked punt, this time by Cameron Calloway inside the 10.

The Lions then put the ball into the end zone one final time with a 17-yard run by Michael DeCou.

Still, it feels good to pick up the first win.

"It’s absolutely amazing," Boquet said. "It’s the exact opposite of how you felt last Friday. You feel elated right now. The kids feel really excited."