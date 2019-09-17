The 10th annual AJ’s Big Mac Classic is ready to roll out this weekend in Destin.

“We’ve had a lot of interest,” said tournament director Jerry Andrews, noting folks come from as far away as Texas and Ohio to fish the event that benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida. “I’ve made up 30 buckets … and I hope I run out.”

The buckets, filled with goodies, are for the captains who fish the tournament.

If you’ve not yet registered for the Big Mac, which targets king mackerel, there is still time to do so.

Andrews said interested parties will get a chance to register at 4 p.m. Friday at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar, followed by a captains meeting at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $350 with a payout of $5,000 for the largest king mackerel, based on 20 boats entered.

Last year, the winning king mackerel weighed in at 52 pounds and was caught by Capt. Chad Parker.

Fish days are Saturday and Sunday. Scales will be open on the docks behind AJ’s from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, followed by an awards presentation at 6 p.m.

In the last 10 years, the tournament has raised $575,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.

“I’m hoping to hit $600,000 this year,” Andrews said.

In addition to fishing, the Big Mac Classic will be selling tickets for a chance to win an EZGO golf cart. The drawing will be held at the Destin Fishing Rodeo awards in early November.