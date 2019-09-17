Dusty Gees knocked in four runs to lead Team Boggy in a 20-3 win over Emerald Coast Kayaks in the city of Destin’s Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Gees connected for a triple and two doubles for four RBIs.

After scoring three runs in the first inning, Team Boggy exploded for 10 runs in the second for a 13-5 lead. Boggy managed to put the game away in five innings.

Tate DeShong tripled, doubled and singled for three RBIs for Boggy.

Matt Wright hit a double and two singles for Kayaks. Brandon Blyden knocked an inside the park home run and a single for four RBIs.

Regatta Bay 19, Ocean’s Church 3

Regatta put up four runs in the first inning and then banged out the 10-run limit in the third for a 14-0 advantage.

Regatta added five more in the fourth. Church scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Mike Manthey led Regatta with a double and a single for four RBIs.

Ty Faith belted an inside the park home run and a double for two RBIs for Church. Bob Schmidt singled for an RBI.

Fender Collision 24, Advanced Concrete Supply 12

Fender had two big innings to pull off the win. They scored nine in the first and then the 10-run limit in the fourth.

Todd Womack was the big hitter for Fender with two doubles and a single. Laura Moseley tripled and hit two singles and David Beard doubled and singled.

Jeremy Mains connected for two doubles and a single. David Bonza knocked a home run and a double, while Will Busch hit two singles.

My Pho King Dumplings 17, Tripshock 11

Dumplings scored the majority of their runs early, six in the second and eight in the third.

Blaine Watkins led the Dumplings with three doubles and a single. Mike Ingram hit two doubles.

Todd Duncan belted a triple and a double for Tripshock and Jamie Duncan hit two singles.