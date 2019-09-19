BAKER — Adversity is not a word mentioned much in the Gators locker room.

Thirty-two straight wins in the regular season. Four straight Final Fours.

Ranked No. 2 in 1A in both Florida polls.

Yeah, Baker’s not exactly an underdog in any metric.

But last Friday’s 14-12 road victory at Northview exposed that nothing will come easy for the Gators. And that’s the message Baker coach Matt Brunson is taking into Friday’s Homecoming matchup against a 1-3 Cottondale team.

“Northview, they matched our physicality,” Brunson said. “It’s not like we played a bad football game. They just brought it.

“We had to overcome some adversity with a couple of turnovers and Northview was very aggressive on the back end and their linebacker play. They forced us into a position where we had to deliver a late stop, and we came through. We passed our first taste of adversity.”

It’s not likely they Gators will face a similar test on Homecoming night.

After all, Cottondale enters Doug Griffith Memorial Stadium with only a 28-7 victory over Liberty to its name. The Hornets have been outscored 122-74 on the season with losses to Sneads (4-0), Jay (1-2) and Bozeman (3-1).

Regardless, Brunson called the Hornets “athletic.”

As for Baker, Brunson credits the 3-0 start to the strength of play in the trenches.

“We have hard-nosed, tough kids,” he said. “It all starts on the lines.”

Defensively, the Gators have forced nine turnovers and are allowing fewer than nine points a night.

On the other side of the ball, the chains have moved on the shoulders of Dandy Dozen selection Joe Brunson and the Wing-T run game.

Joe’s 519 rushing yards and five scores lead a backfield that’s averaging 362 yards per game and has found the end zone 12 times. Joe’s yet to be held under 129 yards in any contest.

Meanwhile quarterback Sam Crowson, used sparingly in the Wing-T, is an efficient 8-for-11 for 125 yards and two touchdowns to accent two rushing scores.