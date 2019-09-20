In anticipation of a rough Gulf of Mexico, the 10th annual AJ’s Big Mac Classic has been postponed from this weekend.

The marine forecast is calling for 4- to 6-foot seas on Saturday and 3- to 5 on Sunday, according to MarineWeather.net.

“Nobody wants to fish in 4- to 6-foot seas,” said tournament director Jerry Andrews.

After talking with several captains who were looking to participate in the king mackerel event, Andrews and host business AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar decided to postpone the tournament until the first weekend in November.

“Nobody was disappointed,” Andrews said. “They were saying 'Please no.'”

So instead of the Big Mac Classic being a sort of kickoff to the month-long Destin Fishing Rodeo in October, it will be a closer for the event.

The captains meeting for the Big Mac Classic will now be held at 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar. The entry fee will be the same, $350 with a payout of $5,000 for the largest king mackerel, based on 20 boats entered.

Fish days for the tournament will be Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. The scales will be open on the docks behind AJ’s from 3-7 on Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, followed by an awards presentation at 6 p.m. at AJ’s.

“I think it’s going to be better,” Andrews said.

People will already be used to coming down to the docks and watching the weigh-ins, he added.

Plus Andrews will get more days to sell tickets for a chance to win an EZGO golf cart. The drawing will be at the awards ceremony.

In the last 10 years, the tournament has raised $575,000 for the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida. Andrews is hoping to reach the $600,000 mark this year.