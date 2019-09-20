With five teams participating, the Destin Marlins took second in both the girls and boys cross country competition at Emerald Coast Middle School Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa Beach.

Host team Emerald Coast placed first in both the girls and boys race, with Destin coming in second.

Pryor Middle School of Fort Walton Beach placed third in the girl’s event, while Seaside Neighborhood School placed fourth and Freeport fifth.

In the boy’s race, Seaside came in third, followed by Pryor and Freeport.

“The kids went through a pretty difficult race with a couple of pretty good squads,” said Destin Coach Demetris Stevens. “A lot of them had a season best today.”

One of those Marlins with a season best was eighth grader MJ Toth.

“I didn’t get the place I wanted but I got a good time,” Toth said.

Toth shaved 18 seconds off her time from last week and was first to cross the line for the Lady Marlins with a mark of 14:44.

Destin’s Cason Larocque also set a personal best on Wednesday.

Larocque, an eighth grader, was first overall and with a finish of 11:49, four seconds better than his best from last year.

“It was extremely hot,” Larocque said as he tried to catch his breath.

The temperature at race time was in the low 90s.

Plus the course covered a lot of different surfaces such as concrete, sand and grass.

“Some parts of it had sand … I kind of rolled my foot a couple of times,” Larocque said, but added he wasn't injured while doing so.

He also mentioned a couple of sharp turns near the woods.

But overall he felt good about his race.

Second in for the Destin boys was Connor Rising with a mark of 12:59. Placing third for Destin was Andrew Atkins at 13:04; fourth, Dominic Witt, 13:29; and fifth, Nelson Burke, 13:45.

In the girls race, Kaeden Stilla was second for Destin with a 15:03 finish; third, Chloe Lambrou, 16:17; fourth, Lily Scalise, 16:24; and fifth, Isabela Holbrook, 17:06.

Stevens was pleased with the overall effort.

“We’re rounding into some decent form in the middle of the season,” he said. “A couple of our runners that were coming off injuries are getting back to their times, pre-injury, so that’s really big for their confidence as we head into the meat of our season.”

Up next for Destin is a road trip to DeFuniak Springs next Wednesday.